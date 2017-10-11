Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth cosy up together as they make rare red carpet appearance at Thor: Ragnarok premiere The lovebirds were supporting actor Chris Hemsworth

They rekindled their romance last year - much to delight of their fans! And on Tuesday evening, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in Los Angeles. The couple, who reconciled towards the end of 2015, stepped out to show their support for Liam's older brother Chris Hemsworth. Miley, 24, looked sensational in a colourful Moschino number, while her 27-year-old beau cut a handsome figure in a suave two-piece black suit.

Miley and Liam rekindled their romance last year

STORY: Miley Cyrus shares romantic throwback with Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam started dating back in 2009 when they met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling towards the end of 2015. In January 2016, it was revealed that the couple's engagement was back on. The American pop star recently spoke to Billboard about their time apart. "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she explained. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."

Loading the player...

See inside Miley's incredible guest house at her family's Nashville home

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Miley elaborated further on the couple's decision to part ways. She explained: "I had to. I don't like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole." The pop star added: "So, I don't think that I have that co-dependency. I think people that break up and get back together, that's awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being." In an interview with GQ Australia last May, Liam shared his thoughts on their split. "Of course it was hard," he admitted. "But at the time we were both going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."