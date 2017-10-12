Andrea McLean reveals ingenious way to protect her children online The Loose Women presenter told a white lie to her son in order to help protect him on the internet

Andrea McLean has come up with a way to keep her teenage children safe online, without having to snoop on their phones. The Loose Women anchor explained how she has managed to keep an eye on the websites her two children Finlay, 16, and Amy , 11, browse on, by making up her very own company!

Andrea is mum to daughter Amy, 11, (pictured) and son Finlay, 16

On Thursday's show while discussing whether parents should look on their children's phones, the mother-of-two revealed: "I told Finlay that I had a company that checks every website that has looked at on any phone or computer in the house, and that each month I print it out to keep an eye on everyone," she said. "He nearly died," she laughed. Andrea then added: "It doesn’t really exist, and I have since told him that I trust him and have taken the website down."

Andrea announced her engagement to Nick Feeney earlier in the year

Doting mum Andrea, 47, recently enjoyed a break away with her children and fiancé Nick Feeney, where they enjoyed some early wedding celebrations as a family, and even sparking rumours that the couple had already got wed after posting a picture of their joint hen and stag do. The TV presenter shared photos of the four of them with 'Team Bride' temporary tattoos adorned on their hands, which she captioned: " #hendo #stagdo #kids #love#happiness #family #beach."

Andrea and Nick spoke to HELLO! last year

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Andrea and Nick opened up about their romance, which blossomed after they were set up on a blind date. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

