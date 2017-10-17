Carrie Fisher sent an unpleasant gift to a film producer who sexually assaulted her friend Carrie Fisher disguised the gift in a Tiffany box - read the details!

It has been revealed that the late Carrie Fisher once exacted revenge on an unnamed film producer who sexually assaulted her friend, Heather Ross, by sending him a shocking gift disguised in a Tiffany's box.

READ: James Corden apologises after facing backlash for Harvey Weinstein jokes

Carrie passed away in 2016

Opening up about the incident with Tuscan, Arizona's 94.9 Mix FM, Heather said: "Carrie sent me a message online and she said, 'I just saw [blank] at Sony studios. I knew [the producer] would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany's box wrapped with the white bow. It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli with a note that said, 'If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box.'"

Carrie sent a film producer a cow's tongue

Fans of the actress, who passed away in December 2016, were quick to discuss the revelation, with one person writing: "With every Carrie Fisher story that comes out from those who knew her, I love her a little bit more," while another joked: "Carrie Fisher went Full on Godfather on a predator." A third person touchingly added: "I'm forever grateful that I got to tell Carrie Fisher that she was my hero, not Princess Leia, before she died."

READ: Donna Karan was 'confused' when initially quizzed about Harvey Weinstein

Heather is one of many women to have come forward with tales of sexual assault in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein expose, in which it was alleged he had sexually harassed number of women over the course of three decades. Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Léa Seydoux are among those to have accused Harvey of sexual assault. The film producer is currently seeking treatment for sex addiction and behavioural issues in a treatment facility in Arizona.