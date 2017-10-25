George Clooney's twins make TV debut with their 'manny' Matt Damon The actors visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday

When it came to finding a nanny for his twins Ella and Alexander, George Clooney turned to his close pal Matt Damon to fill the role. Amal Clooney's husband dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday where he asked the studio audience if they'd like to meet his bundles of joy. Much to the dismay of the TV host, George's double stroller was wheeled out by Jimmy Kimmel's faux nemesis Matt, who came out sporting a diaper bag and spit up cloth on his shoulders. "He's my manny," George, 56, said. Matt explained, "I'm his manny. It's a nanny who's a man." "You're not a man!" Jimmy quipped, to which Matt replied, "That's not what your wife said."

Matt Damon made a cameo during George Clooney's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Photo: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The late night host then poked fun at the actor's body saying, "So based on your physique I guess you're breastfeeding the children too?" However Matt shot back, "No, no, I actually just wanted them to get their nap, so I brought them to a place where they wouldn't be woken up by laughter." The banter continued until George asked his "manny" to reveal his twins to the crowd. Matt then picked up a pink and grey blanket from inside the stroller carriages before dropping the "babies" and flipping Jimmy his two middle fingers. "There they are right there," Matt exclaimed. "This is screw and this is you. Screw you!” After his friend was escorted by security off stage, George told Jimmy, "He's just very good with the kids."

George and Amal welcomed their twins in June of 2017 Photo: Getty Images

While on the show, the Suburbicon director opened up about his son and daughter admitting that he's "afraid of breaking" them because they are so little. Up until recently George had no problem with diaper duty, but that changed with his children's latest milestone. "I changed diapers until yesterday. I was good at it," he shared. "I flipped them over, I don't care. It's like cleaning up your dog's poop. It's not that big a deal. Then we introduced the children to solid food on Friday and how that goes in as a carrot and how it comes out the way it comes out is shocking."

