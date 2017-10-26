Selena Gomez 'on good terms' with ex Justin Bieber following kidney transplant The former couple have been spending time together over the past few weeks

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are building bridges following her recent health struggles. The former couple have reportedly been spending together over the last few weeks, with Justin even joining Selena and a group of their mutual friends at her home in Studio City, Los Angeles, on Sunday evening. "Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness," a source told Us Weekly. "He has been great to her after her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church."

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly on good terms again

However there won't be any romantic reconciliation as Selena has been dating rapper The Weeknd since the beginning of the year, with her supportive boyfriend said to be "well aware" that she and Justin have been in touch. Selena and Justin had an on-off relationship for three years between 2011 and 2014, with the Baby singer saying he would always love his former girlfriend in an interview in 2015. "[She] is someone I love dearly," Justin told Access Hollywood in 2015. "I'm never going to stop checking in on her… We always respected each other and we still respect each other."

It was revealed in September that Selena had secretly undergone a kidney transplant due to complications caused by her battle with lupus. The 25-year-old shared a photo of herself alongside her friend Francia Raisa, who donated the organ, telling fans: "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of."

Selena had a secret kidney transplant over the summer

She continued: "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."