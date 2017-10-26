Has Emma Stone got herself a new boyfriend? Actress rumoured to be dating SNL director The Oscar-winning star has a new man in her life!

Riding high following the success of this year's awards season, it seems Emma Stone's love life is looking up too! The La La Land actress, who won the Best Actress gong at the Oscars in February, is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary. According to Page Six, the pair met when Emma hosted SNL in December before her guest appearance with Ryan Gosling earlier this year. Over the summer, Emma and the SNL star were reportedly spotted together at the premiere for Brigsby Bear, an indie movie which Dave, 32, directed. HELLO! Online has contacted the actress for comment.

It seems Emma Stone has a new boyfriend

If the reports are anything to go by, this will be Emma's first high-profile relationship since parting ways with British actor Andrew Garfield in 2015 after dating for four years. Earlier this year, the Hacksaw Ridge star, 34, opened up about his post-split relationship with the acclaimed actress during an interview with Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," he said. "There’s so much love between us and so much respect." His words echoed those of Emma, who admitted to Vogue last year that Andrew is "someone I still love very much."

The actress is believed to be dating SNL writer Dave McCary

Meanwhile, Emma isn't the first Hollywood star to be allegedly romancing a member from the SNL team. Ben Affeck is dating producer Lindsay Shookus, while Olivia Wilde met her husband - former cast member Jason Sudeikis at one of the show's after-parties. Scarlett Johansson has also been linked to Weekend Update's Colin Jost. Emma's rumoured new partner, who has worked at SNL since 2014, is also the co-founder of the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor along with Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Nick Rutherford.