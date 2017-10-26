Kelly Brook looks unrecognisbale after shock transformation The TV presenter enjoyed early Halloween celebrations dressed as Frida Kahlo

Kelly Brook, 37, got into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday after taking to Instagram to post a photo of herself dressed as Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The TV presenter looked unrecognisable in the photo, complete with a floral headband, Frida's iconic eyebrows and a vibrant red lipstick. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, many impressed with just how similar she looked to Frida. One wrote: "This is amazing! You look like the real Frida," while another said: "Is that really you?" A third added: "You are setting the bar too high! Who can possibly compete."

Kelly has been posting a number of photos of her past Halloween looks this week. On Monday, she shared a picture of herself with faux scars on her face and bloodied hands as she posed in a hotel with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi. She captioned the shot: "Last Halloween on a Night Shoot for my New Movie ! This is us returning to The Ritz Carlton in Jakarta at 5am after being attacked by Demons all Night!"

Kelly Brook dressed up as Frida Kahlo for Halloween

The 37-year-old shared a number of photos of her look on Instagram

Kelly, who has been dating Jeremy for two years, recently invited HELLO! Magazine to her beautiful home. The glamorous star opened up about her life in the countryside, and admitted that she is now at an age where she is more comfortable pottering around the garden that posing on the red carpet. "I’ve reached an age where I want to do things that I’m passionate about and gardening really is a passion," Kelly revealed. "I’ve been pigeonholed as this silly, giggly glamour girl who dates bad boys, but that’s never been the real me. The true me, who’s in her element in her potting shed and digging around in her vegetable patch."

Kelly and boyfriend Jeremy Parisi celebrating Halloween last year

The TV presenter also opened up about her life with Jeremy. "He’s a happy man and a successful man, so he’s able to enjoy my success without feeling threatened. We’re not putting any pressure on ourselves. We’re not engaged, we’ve got no plans to marry. We’re happy and just enjoying what we have."