Khloé Kardashian shows growing baby bump while out in New York The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star is reportedly pregnant with her first child

All eyes were on Khloé Kardashian when she stepped out in New York on Thursday afternoon as she gave fans what appeared to be the first glimpse of her baby bump. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star is reportedly five months pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thomson's baby, and looked a picture of happiness as she posed for photos at the Good Morning America press lunch. The 33-year-old – who is thought to be expecting a boy - dressed in a black corset top, which she teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and leg-lengthening knee-high boots. Later in the day, the mum-to-be changed into more loose-fitting attire when she attended the Good American and VFILES Pop Up Collaboration event. Kim Kardashian's younger sister wore an oversized blue star print sweatshirt paired with black ankle boots and contrasting white socks.

Khloé Kardashian showcased her growing baby bump while out in NYC

There has been speculation surrounding Khloé's pregnancy for weeks now, and while she hasn’t confirmed the news herself, mum Kris Jenner spoke out earlier in the week, telling Entertainment Tonight that she is is "over the moon" for her daughter. While not directly referencing Khloé's pregnancy, fans are taking it as confirmation that the Good American designer is indeed pregnant. "I'm over the moon for her," Kris, 61, told ET. "We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much. Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American – that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."

The pregnant Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star later changed into a baggy sweatshirt

Multiple sources have confirmed the gender of Khloé and Tristan's baby to People and Us Weekly, also revealing that Khloé is due early next year. This will be the first child for the 33-year-old reality TV star. Her boyfriend Tristan, 26, has a ten-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.