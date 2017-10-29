Trinny Woodall on overcoming money worries, losing her ex-husband and finding love again The TV star has found happiness after a difficult few years

Trinny Woodall has been on quite a rollercoaster in life over the past few years, from several rounds of IVF and miscarriage, to divorce and tragically losing her ex-husband. Now the popular TV star, 53, has opened up in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, speaking about the difficult times in her life and the happiness she has found with her current partner Charles Saatchi, and her daughter, Lyla, 14.

Trinny Woodall with partner Charles Saatchi

Trinny soared to fame with her and Susannah Constantine's hit shows What Not To Wear and Undress the Nation, giving style advice to the British public. But when their success slowed down post-2007, Trinny says her finances suffered. She told You magazine: "We were no longer flavour of the month." She added: "I rented out my own house and rented this [smaller] one, and the difference pays the mortgage. I sold off my wardrobe. I’ve had periods of real extravagance and times when money has been tight."

Trinny and her TV so-star Susannah Constantine

Trinny also spoke of the tough times she went through with her ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff. The pair married in 1999 and were happy together, but faced many difficulties: nine IVF attempts, two miscarriages and Johnny battled addiction and depression. He sadly passed away in 2014 at the age of 55, leaving Trinny devastated. The star told the magazine that she got back on her feet by focussing on building a new life for herself and Lyla. Trinny then met Charles, who was married to Nigella Lawson. She calls him her "best friend".

Trinny with her daughter Lyla

The TV star recently launched her own make-up collection entitled Trinny London. The brand has been in the pipeline for over five years with founder Trinny experimenting, planning and developing various formulas to create the perfect range. The signature packaging is ‘The Stack’ which enables you to build your personal colour profile, and stack together something from the eye, lip, and face collection. Trinny told The Telegraph: "I was fed up of lugging around this huge bag of make-up, so I wanted to streamline everything."