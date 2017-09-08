Beyoncé celebrated her birthday with this epic £2,600 cake - and you have to see it! The singer celebrated at husband Jay-Z's Made in America festival

Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday with a cake truly fit for a queen. The Lemonade singer spent her special day at husband Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia, and recruited local bakery Cake Life Bake Shop to create a special cake.

STORY: Beyonce and Jay Z take out huge £40million mortgage on new home

According to Philly magazine, the shop received a mysterious order for a black and yellow geode cake, which they are famous for. The cakes start at $3,500 (around £2,600) and prices increase depending on the detail, complexity and size.

Beyonce celebrated her birthday with this incredible cake

Having correctly guessed who the cake was for, the team pulled out all of the stops to create an epic three-tier honey lavender-flavoured confection that was decorated with edible sugar crystals, cookies shaped like beehives and topped with a gold crown similar to the one she wore for her performance at the Grammys in February.

STORY: This is why Beyonce and Jay-Z chose to name their twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Sharing a photo of the cake on the shop's official Instagram account, the team wrote: "Happy Birthday, @Beyonce! We hope you enjoyed this custom geode cake at your party last night!! It was an honor to be a part of your big day."

The shop also made a range of sweet treats in honour of her special day

Another collage showed the cake in more detail, alongside a chocolate drip cake, a tiered sponge cake topped with a gold bee, and a beehive and crown iced biscuits. "Treats fit for a Queen," the caption read. "Thank you, @Beyonce, for including our cakes and cookies in your birthday celebration!! Dreams truly do come true."

Beyoncé turned 36 on 4 September, and a number of her celebrity friends joined forces to create a special video for the occasion. Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams all donned the famous black outfit worn by Beyoncé in her Formation music video. The tribute was shared on Beyoncé’s website, where fans were also urged to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston, Texas.

See the latest food news here.