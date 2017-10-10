Gordon Ramsay furious with Jamie Oliver over 'miscarriage' comments Gordon and his wife Tana sadly lost their fifth baby last year

Gordon Ramsay has vowed never to speak to fellow chef Jamie Oliver again, until he apologises to Gordon's wife Tana over comments he made about the size of their family. "Jamie turned around and said [in a newspaper], 'I've got five kids, he's got four kids.' To judge someone else's family on the amount of kids you have, that's… that's…" Gordon told Radio Times. "Boys will always fight and butt heads but Tana was mortified. I mean really mortified."

Gordon and Tana sadly lost their fifth child in June 2016, after Tana suffered a miscarriage at five months. Jamie's comments clearly stung the Hell's Kitchen star, who said their ongoing feud had been "fun" until his younger rival compared their family size and took a very personal dig.

The chefs, pictured in 2006, have been feuding for years

However, it appears that Jamie's comments may not have been a direct reference to Tana's miscarriage. In the newspaper interview with The Sun, which was published over the summer, Jamie said: "He's got four kids and I've got five kids and I don't want to be slagging off some kids' dad on telly. It's not nice." Jamie's comments seemed to suggest that as parents, he and Gordon shouldn't be arguing in public – rather than highlighting the fact that he has one more child than Gordon.

The two chefs have been feuding for years. In August, Gordon repeatedly mocked Jamie during his week-long stint of hosting The Nightly Show. The straight-talking chef made jokes at Jamie's expense, calling him "fat" and criticising his restaurants. Jamie, 42, responded to the 50-year-old chef's jibes, likening him to a dementia sufferer. He told The Sun: "It's a bit like going to see someone you love who has dementia, who keeps forgetting and then doesn't remember what they've said. It doesn't bother me, but it was a lot. He hasn't texted to apologise. I don't know if he does emotion like that."

Gordon Ramsay with wife Tana and their four children

Jamie even went on to admit that Gordon's TV career was unparalleled. "I don't think he can be jealous of me because no British chef has cracked American TV like Gordon has or smashed it on TV. He's killing it, but we're different. I was doing TV years before him, so maybe five years ago it would have bothered me and I may have responded." It was then that Jamie noted: "But he's got four kids and I've got five kids, and I don't want to be slagging off some kids' dad on telly. It's not nice."