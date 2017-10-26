Nigella Lawson reveals the 3 ingredients she can't live without The celebrity chef always has these staple ingredients in her kitchen

Nigella Lawson is known for creating indulgent and delicious meals, with curries, pasta dishes and desserts among the most recent culinary creations showcased on her Instagram page. However the celebrity chef says there are just three key ingredients that everyone needs in their kitchen to transform any meal – and chances are, you already have them at home.

"For me, the basic essentials are olive oil, lemons – I use the zest as well as the juice in my cooking all the time, in sweet and savoury dishes - and good sea salt flakes, which again I use in sweet as well as savoury cooking," Nigella told Good Housekeeping.

The culinary goddess will soon be returning to our television screens with a brand new series packed with simple recipes and delicious new discoveries. Nigella: At My Table will showcase a variety of different dishes that cooking fans can bring to their own tables at home - vibrant and complex, but relaxed, creations. In the first episode, which will air later this month, Nigella will share some new inspirations, including her Turkish-inspired eggs, as well as old-fashioned favourites, such as the aptly-named Queen of Puddings.

Fans noticed a remarkable difference in Nigella's appearance while she was filming her new show, and she has recently revealed that there is one exercise in particular that helps to maintain her slim figure.

Nigella returns to TV with her show Nigella: At My Table on 30 October

"I do yoga three times a week. I have to do something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn't do it," Nigella told Good Housekeeping for its November 2017 issue. "The older I get the more I realise I have to do lots of stretching. So even if I'm not doing yoga, I make myself do lots of stretching." And the chef said she doesn't deprive herself of her favourite foods. "I love traditional food, and I'm never going to complain about having a pie! Roast chicken is my favourite food," she said.