Critically acclaimed show The Handmaid's Tale to be shown on Channel 4 The show will premiere on Channel 4 later this month

The new adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale has been making waves in the US, and is now coming to the UK! Channel 4 has confirmed that it has acquired the drama which takes place in 'Gilead', a future totalitarian society in which fertile women are forced into slavery to save the population after birth rates decrease dramatically. The story follows Offred, a woman who intends to survive the terrifying regime to be reunited with her daughter, who was taken from her.

READ: Guess which actor has landed a guest role on Victoria?

Elizabeth Moss stars as Offred

The ten-episode show stars Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss and Shakespeare in Love actor Joseph Fiennes as well as Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, O-T Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel and Max Minghella. Channel 4's Chief Creative Officer Jay Hunt said: "The Handmaid's Tale is a chilling and frighteningly topical exploration of a world where women are subjugated. I'm delighted that Channel 4 viewers will get to see this critically-acclaimed take on a classic novel."

READ: Michelle Keegan returns for Our Girl series three: see the first photo!

Fans had been complaining that the TV series had no plans to be aired in the UK, and were quick to express their delight at the exciting news. One tweeted: "At last! In Great TV News, Channel 4 will air The Handmaid's Tale later THIS MONTH." Another added: "ooh, this is fantastic news. Good one Channel 4." Others were quick to give their opinion on the opening episode, with one writing: "We watched the first episode of the The Handmaid's Tale tonight and it is legitimately one of the most chilling things I've ever viewed," while another wrote: "Has anyone else started watching The Handmaid's Tale? I'm two episodes in and neeeeed to discuss. As equally intrigued as I am disturbed."