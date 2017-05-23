Coronation Street actresses share shock after Manchester terror attack: 'This is a very rare happening' Several concert-goers were killed and injured after terror attack at Ariana Grande gig

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor broke down in tears as she discussed the terror attack which left 22 concert-goers killed and 59 injured after Ariana Grande's Manchester concert. Joined by co-star Connie Hyde on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the stars revealed they were "in complete shock" following the devastating incident which happened at Manchester Arena on Monday night. An emotional Sally, who plays Sally Webster in the popular ITV soap, explained how her daughter initially wanted to go see pop star Ariana. "My daughter is 13," she explained. "She would have loved to have gone to this concert, she's always saying to me, 'Why don't we get tickets?'"

Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor and Connie Hyde talk Manchester terror attack

She added: "We didn't come down for this, we came to talk about Coronation Street. We're in a bit of shock!" The Lancashire-born star also praised the support services, saying: "We want to say that the emergency services have worked so hard through the night. Manchester is strong. The Manchester people are resilient and this is terrible and it is going to make you worry about going to Manchester Arena."

STORY: Cheryl pays heartfelt tribute to Manchester terror victims

After Piers Morgan said the tragedy might make parents reconsider whether or not to send their children to concerts in future, Connie Hyde - who plays Gina Sheddon - reiterated how this kind of incident is very rare. She confessed: "This is a very rare happening. It cannot allow us to stop. The community of Manchester is incredible, the whole community. There are Muslim doctors, Muslim taxi drivers working through the night. This cannot be an anti-Muslim thing."

"This is a very rare happening," said Connie

Elsewhere, Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins revealed that she was caught up in the Manchester Arena explosion and shared an eye-witness account of the shock and confusion that followed in the wake of the attack. The actress, who plays Victoria Sugden in the ITV soap, was leaving the Ariana Grande concert when loud bangs were heard. Speaking to Sky News after leaving the venue, Isabel explained what had happened, saying: "The concert had just finished and we were all leaving and then there was a big bang to our left. Everybody ran away from that immediate area."

STORY: Susanna Reid in tears at mother's plea to find daughter following Manchester attack

The 23-year-old said that concert-goers were panicking and climbing over chairs to try to escape the arena. "As we got out, everybody was screaming and crying and then the corridor was full of – it smelled of burning and there was quite a lot of smoke as we were leaving," Isabel said. "The area had been blocked off so we couldn't go any further but we managed to get out quite quickly and then there was just lots of police and ambulances arriving as we were leaving."