Game of Thrones full trailer has finally been released – watch it here!

Game of Thrones has released its first full length trailer, and fans have already began to speculate on what viewers can expect from season seven from the new footage. Although the trailer gives very little away about the plot, fans have had an insight into the lives of several characters, with particular focus on Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

The trailer opens directly following the events of the season six finale, with Cersei as the new Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Speaking to her twin brother Jaime, she says: "Enemies to the east. Enemies to the west. Enemies to the south. Enemies to the North. Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it. We're the last Lannisters. The last ones who count." The scene then switches to Cersei's other brother Tyrion as he sees Daenerys' huge dragon, Drogon, fly over him.

The trailer then focuses on Daenerys, who appears to have taken Storm's End before going to war. She can be heard saying: "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and I will," as her army goes to battle against enemies. The trailer then focuses on the Stark family, with Jon Snow named the new King in the North. The trailer hints at animosity between Jon and his half-sister, Sansa Stark, as her ally Littlefinger tells her: "Your fathers and brothers are gone yet here you stand. The last best hope against the coming storm."

Fans were quick to praise the trailer, with one writing: "Goosebumps from start to finish... and those battle scenes," while another added: "I strongly believe that this is the best TV show ever created." Fans of the show were also quick to choose a side for the upcoming season, with one writing: "'I was born to rule the seven kingdoms. And I will.' GO BABY GOO." Another person favoured the Stark family, writing: "I want Jon and Daenerys to become allies, but if not then I want Jon Snow to win. He is the best in the book and the show I've always ended up loving him.﻿"