The British Soap Awards 2017: Full Winners List: Spoiler Alert The star-studded event was hosted once again by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield

The British Soap Awards took place on Saturday 3 June, was due to air on Saturday, was moved so that it didn’t go live at the same time as Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert. Instead, it will be aired on Tuesday evening on ITV from 8pm. The star-studded event, held at The Lowry, Manchester, was hosted once again by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, saw the very best actors, storylines and characters – including best villain, celebrated throughout the evening.

The evening saw ITV soaps lead the way, with Emmerdale triumphing with six awards, notably for their heartbreaking portrayal of Ashley’s dementia, while Coronation Street celebrated with four. Meanwhile, Nick Pickard, who has been playing Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks since 1987, walked away with the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award.

But who won what?

Best Single Episode

Coronation Street: Kylie’s Death

Doctors: A Christmas Carol

EastEnders: Lee On The Edge

Emmerdale: Ashley’s Point Of View - winner!

Hollyoaks: What Is Consent?

Best Male Dramatic Performance

Coronation Street: Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald)

Doctors: Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey)

EastEnders: Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)

Emmerdale: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas) - winner!

Hollyoaks: Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay)

Best Comedy Performance

Coronation Street: Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter) - winner!

Doctors: Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Zoe Carmichael)

EastEnders: Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard)

Emmerdale: Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk)

Hollyoaks: Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen)

Best Female Dramatic Performance

Coronation Street: Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor) - winner!

Doctors: Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid)

EastEnders: Diane Parish (Denise Fox)

Emmerdale: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas)

Hollyoaks: Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen)

Best On-Screen Partnership

Coronation Street: Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Norris Cole & Mary Taylor)

Doctors: Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael)

EastEnders: James Bye & Lacey Turner (Martin & Stacey Fowler)

Emmerdale: John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley & Laurel Thomas)

Hollyoaks: Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright) - winner!

Villain of the Year

Coronation Street: Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan)

Doctors: Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis) - winner!

EastEnders: Jake Wood (Max Branning)

Emmerdale: Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton)

Hollyoaks: Persephone Swale-Dawson (Nico Blake)

Best Young Performance

Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) - winner!

EastEnders: Bleu Landau (Dennis Rickman)

Emmerdale: Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty)

Hollyoaks: Ela May Dermircan (Leah Barnes)

Best Storyline

Coronation Street: The Grooming of Bethany

Doctors: Rhiannon's Second Chance

EastEnders: Lee's Mental Health

Emmerdale: Ashley's Dementia - winner!

Hollyoaks: Teenage Cancer

Best Newcomer

Coronation Street: Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne) - winner!

Doctors: Ritu Aryu (Dr Megan Sharma)

EastEnders: Zach Morris (Keegan Baker)

Emmerdale: Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle)

Hollyoaks: Duncan James (Ryan Knight)

Scene of the Year

Coronation Street: Michelle's Goodbye to Ruairi

Doctors: Haunted By His Voices

EastEnders: Ronnie and Roxy's exit

Emmerdale: The Hotten Bypass Pile Up

Hollyoaks: Jade Says Goodbye to Alfie - winner!

Best Actress

Coronation Street: Kym Marsh (Michelle Conner)

EastEnders: Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler)

Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt)

Emmerdale: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas) - winner!

Hollyoaks: Anna Passey (Sienna Blake)

Best Actor

Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)

Hollyoaks: Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox)

Hollyoaks: Gregory Finnegan (James Nightengale)

Emmerdale: Danny Miller ( Aaron Dingle)

Emmerdale: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas) - winner!

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale - winner!

Hollyoaks

Outstanding Achievement Award

Nick Pickard (Holloaks)