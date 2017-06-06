The British Soap Awards 2017: Full Winners List: Spoiler Alert
The star-studded event was hosted once again by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield
The British Soap Awards took place on Saturday 3 June, was due to air on Saturday, was moved so that it didn’t go live at the same time as Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert. Instead, it will be aired on Tuesday evening on ITV from 8pm. The star-studded event, held at The Lowry, Manchester, was hosted once again by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, saw the very best actors, storylines and characters – including best villain, celebrated throughout the evening.
The evening saw ITV soaps lead the way, with Emmerdale triumphing with six awards, notably for their heartbreaking portrayal of Ashley’s dementia, while Coronation Street celebrated with four. Meanwhile, Nick Pickard, who has been playing Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks since 1987, walked away with the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award.
But who won what?
Best Single Episode
Coronation Street: Kylie’s Death
Doctors: A Christmas Carol
EastEnders: Lee On The Edge
Emmerdale: Ashley’s Point Of View - winner!
Hollyoaks: What Is Consent?
Best Male Dramatic Performance
Coronation Street: Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald)
Doctors: Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey)
EastEnders: Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)
Emmerdale: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas) - winner!
Hollyoaks: Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay)
Best Comedy Performance
Coronation Street: Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter) - winner!
Doctors: Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Zoe Carmichael)
EastEnders: Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard)
Emmerdale: Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk)
Hollyoaks: Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen)
Best Female Dramatic Performance
Coronation Street: Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor) - winner!
Doctors: Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid)
EastEnders: Diane Parish (Denise Fox)
Emmerdale: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas)
Hollyoaks: Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen)
Best On-Screen Partnership
Coronation Street: Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Norris Cole & Mary Taylor)
Doctors: Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael)
EastEnders: James Bye & Lacey Turner (Martin & Stacey Fowler)
Emmerdale: John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley & Laurel Thomas)
Hollyoaks: Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright) - winner!
Villain of the Year
Coronation Street: Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan)
Doctors: Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis) - winner!
EastEnders: Jake Wood (Max Branning)
Emmerdale: Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton)
Hollyoaks: Persephone Swale-Dawson (Nico Blake)
Best Young Performance
Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) - winner!
EastEnders: Bleu Landau (Dennis Rickman)
Emmerdale: Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty)
Hollyoaks: Ela May Dermircan (Leah Barnes)
Best Storyline
Coronation Street: The Grooming of Bethany
Doctors: Rhiannon's Second Chance
EastEnders: Lee's Mental Health
Emmerdale: Ashley's Dementia - winner!
Hollyoaks: Teenage Cancer
Best Newcomer
Coronation Street: Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne) - winner!
Doctors: Ritu Aryu (Dr Megan Sharma)
EastEnders: Zach Morris (Keegan Baker)
Emmerdale: Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle)
Hollyoaks: Duncan James (Ryan Knight)
Scene of the Year
Coronation Street: Michelle's Goodbye to Ruairi
Doctors: Haunted By His Voices
EastEnders: Ronnie and Roxy's exit
Emmerdale: The Hotten Bypass Pile Up
Hollyoaks: Jade Says Goodbye to Alfie - winner!
Best Actress
Coronation Street: Kym Marsh (Michelle Conner)
EastEnders: Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler)
Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt)
Emmerdale: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas) - winner!
Hollyoaks: Anna Passey (Sienna Blake)
Best Actor
Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)
Hollyoaks: Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox)
Hollyoaks: Gregory Finnegan (James Nightengale)
Emmerdale: Danny Miller ( Aaron Dingle)
Emmerdale: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas) - winner!
Best British Soap
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale - winner!
Hollyoaks
Outstanding Achievement Award
Nick Pickard (Holloaks)
