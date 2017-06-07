Stingray from Neighbours is all grown up! See the pics Actor Ben Nicholas has completely transformed since his time on the soap

It's been ten years since Ben Nicholas left Neighbours – and a lot has changed in that time. The TV star, who found fame playing lovable troublemaker Scott 'Stingray' Timmins, the cousin of Toadie Rebecchi, has completely transformed since his final appearance on the show in March 2007. Pictures on 29-year-old Ben's Instagram show the actor looking all grown up, and very muscular! And he is still working in the entertainment industry, most recently on the comedy show Footballer Wants a Wife.

Actor Ben Nicholas found fame playing Stingray in Neighbours

Stingray made his first appearance on Neighbours in March 2004, and became a firm favourite with fans up until the character was killed off in March 2007. During his time on the show, Stingray was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder and developed an alcohol problem. He died after giving a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help his baby niece, Kerry.

The 29-year-old last appeared on the show in March 2007

Ben isn't the only former Neighbours star to have dramatically transformed since the show. Rebecca Ritters, who found fame aged just eight playing Hannah Martin, is now leading a very different life. Having left the world of soap stardom far behind her, the 32-year-old is working as a broadcast journalist and producer for Deutsche Welle in Berlin. Fans will remember Rebecca as the young daughter of Philip and Julie Martin. She was an integral part of the hit soap for seven years, and after leaving in 1999, she returned to make a cameo appearance when Neighbours celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2005.