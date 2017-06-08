James Corden performs Mary Poppins at zebra crossing in London – watch the hilarious video! James Corden was accompanied by Ben Kingsley for the show

James Corden performed a very special version of his popular segment 'Crosswalk Musical' in honour of his stay in the UK. The chat show host, who is currently filming three episodes of The Late Late Show in London, decided to perform Mark Poppins for the popular segment - and took on the title role as the magical nanny himself! Speaking to the camera about the new musical, he said: "After the success of the last few crosswalk musicals I knew I had to get the company out of Los Angeles. It was too much, the constant fame… and where better to go than where I made my name on the stage right here, London, England, United Kingdom, Great Britain."

The chat show host, who has previously performed Grease, Beauty and the Beast and The Phantom of the Opera on the show segment, introduced Ben Kingsley in the role of Burt, who revealed how excited he was to be in the crosswalk musical. "I'm so excited to be here," he said with an air of sarcasm. "I've always liked James and when he told me about the idea I jumped at the chance. Theatre should be for the people, especially in this case, for people in their cars, driving home from work."

Ben joined James for the musical

The group hilariously performed Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Step in Time and of course, Let's Go Fly a Kite. The camera panned to the expressions of the bemused drivers who had stopped at the red light, and Ben spoke about their reactions to the performance. "You should have seen the looks on their faces," he said. "It was pure, pure joy. Except the van driver. The hatred coming off his face was awesome!"