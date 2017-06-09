Missing People Choir reunite boy, 13, with his mother It comes after the group appearance on Britain's Got Talent

The Missing People Choir have reunited a 13-year-old boy with his mum following their performance on Britain's Got Talent. The charity said that the child got in touch with his mother after seeing his image appear on screen during the BGT final on 3 June. A statement on the official website read: "We are delighted to announce that a 13 year old missing child who we appealed for on Britain's Got Talent during the Missing People Choir's performance saw his appeal and called his mum. He is now home safe and well."

The Missing People Choir performed on Britain's Got Talent

The charity also said there was now a "significant lead" in the search for Tom Moore, who went missing in 2003 at the age of 31. The choir had made an appeal for him during their performance on Friday's semi-final and Saturday's final.

The group, which is made up of relatives and friends of missing people, share images and names of their loved ones while they are performing. Members include Peter Lawrence, the father of chef Claudia Lawrence, who went missing in 2009, and Peter Boxell, whose son Lee Boxell went missing in 1988. The sister of Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards, who disappeared in 1995, is also a member. Kate McCann, the mother of Madeleine McCann, is an ambassador of the charity but not actually part of the choir.

The group is made up of relatives and friends of missing people

In their first BGT audition, the Missing People Choir performed a song written by Peter Boxell, and since that initial appearance, the charity has raised more than £7,000. The choir came eighth in the Britain's Got Talent final, with pianist Tokio Myers taking the 2017 title.

