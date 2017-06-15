This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield show support to Borough Market following terror attack The This Morning presenters spoke to Borough Market traders

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield showed their support to the traders from Borough Market as they filmed This Morning live from the area on Thursday morning. The presenters spoke to restaurant owners and tried out the food at the popular dining space, just one day after the market re-opened following the terror attack which killed eight people at the start of this month.

Phillip, 55, told the audience: "We're a mile away from our studios. It was a horrific night that affected people drinking and the traders, so we thought we'd come and show our support." Shortly after the show, Holly, 36, took to her social media pages to share picture of herself making a love heart gesture with her hands in front of a Borough Market badge. She wrote in the caption: "Thank for having us @boroughmarket ... we're with you... #loveborough."

Earlier on in the day, Prince Harry surprised traders and members of the public as he paid a visit to Borough Market. The 32-year-old royal chatted to vendors and restaurateurs who were affected by the atrocity, as he walked around the popular central London food market. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Prince Harry was keen to come down as soon as possible to spread the message this vibrant market is open for business."

Hundreds of people have been making donations to the Borough Market trader support fund, which has been set up to support the small independent businesses whose viability has been put at risk from lost stock and cancelled trading days. Harry said: "The strength of this community and London as a whole is magic."