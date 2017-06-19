50 films every child should see – how many have you watched? Take the quiz! On the shortlist are Annie, A Little Princess, Oliver!, Space Jam and Frozen among others childhood classics

It's time to take a walk down memory lane – the top 50 films every child should see before the age of 11 has been revealed! The shortlist includes Disney classics like 101 Dalmatians and Beauty and the Beast, as well as newer aminations, such as Frozen and The LEGO Movie. A few film adaptations of Roald Dahl's children's books have also made the list, including Matilda, The BFG and The Witches.

Take our quiz below!

The top 50 guide was compiled by cultural education charity Into Film, who, in partnership with the UK video industry, have just launched the Must See Movies Before You Grow Up campaign. Each film was selected for its timeless appeal and the effect it can have on a child's intellectual, educational and emotional development – as well as its suitability for family viewing.

Denise van Outen, campaign ambassador and mum to seven-year-old daughter Betsy, said: "Nothing beats movie night in our family. I love watching my daughter Betsy become totally absorbed in a storyline. It's always fun showing her films that I used to watch as a little girl and then sharing our favourite scenes and characters. I'm certain film's ability to take us to far off places and other worlds helps children develop empathy and imagination."

Each of the 50 films also sit within a theme – Thrills and Chills, Adventure, Heroes and Villains, Kids Rule! and Classics. Primary schools are being encouraged to explore some of themes that come up in the movies, such as bullying, adjusting to change, friendship, embracing being different, growing up and facing adversity.

Paul Reeve, CEO of Into Film said: "Through the movies and accompanying resources containing a range of activities, we're encouraging families and educators to immerse children in fantastic stories that span decades and genres, and contain themes that can support their understanding and exploration of the wider world around them whilst expanding their minds. Watching great films, learning through those films and learning about film: we know from our wider work that this contributes positively to nurturing a child's development and fosters a love of movies that can last a lifetime."

For more information visit intofilm.org/msm.