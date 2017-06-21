Good Morning Britain goes into meltdown during heatwave! Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were faced with a series of technical difficulties due to the heat

Good Morning Britain was hit by a series of technical problems on Wednesday, which temporarily forced the show off air. Hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were forced to apologise to viewers after the breakfast programme suddenly cut out, and was replaced by a black clock graphic on screen. Within seconds, the show was back on air – only for the same thing to happen again, this time with the ITV graphic showing on screen while the sound was still audible.

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid faced a series of technical difficulties caused by the heatwave

"Apparently you're seeing things on your television that we are not intending to go out on air," Susanna explained. "This is because, apparently, the technical equipment at Chiswick in London at our transmission centre is overheating. Now, I don't know if that is a direct result of the very hot weather, but it is meaning that things are being put on air that we are not attending."

Her co-host Piers then joked: "Basically, we've lost complete control and anything could happen! Now, I don't know about you, but that could be very watchable television." A post on the Good Morning Britain Twitter account also poked fun at the situation. "For once, the things happening on GMB out of our control isn’t the fault of @piersmorgan… it's the heat!" it read.

Britain looks set for his hottest June day in more than 40 years on Wednesday with temperatures predicted to reach 34 C in London – the warmest on record since 1976. The heatwave has seen five hot days in a row for the country, with temperatures topping 30C since Saturday. But weather warnings have also been issued for rain, with thunderstorms expected in parts of the UK.

