Man rejected on First Dates finally finds love - watch the video! Greig found love during his second appearance on First Dates

Viewers of Channel 4's popular dating show First Dates were cringing back in early June when "old romantic" Greig was horribly rejected by his match, John, before the couple even had their main course. However, the singleton returned to the show for a second time to meet someone new, and the pair instantly had a connection, and are still dating two months later.

WATCH: First Dates viewers emotional over cancer survivor's date

Greig found love with Shaun

Returning to the First Dates restaurant, Greig spoke about his disastrous first date, when John said that they should cancel their main course after telling him that he didn't find him attractive. Greig told the camera: "Did it hurt me? Yeah it did. Of course I took it personally, yeah massively! 'Is there something wrong with me?'" He added that it was "probably the worst date I've ever had," joking to the barman that the night had been "a little bit fractious, let's put it that way".

READ: Heroic Rochdale whistle blower Sara Rowbotham appears on First Dates

After two months of dating, Greig and Shaun are now in a relationship - and they’ve just booked a holiday to Turkey! ☀️😆💘 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/A1SoOcXY69 — First Dates (@FirstDates) June 20, 2017

However, the contestant hit it off with his new match, Shaun. At the end of their date, Shaun told him: "[The date] couldn't have gone any better for me tonight so thank you," before the pair shared a kiss. Viewers were quick to gush over the new couple, with one writing: "Happy endings on #FirstDates. So sweet. Especially happy for Greig! He seems so lovely," while another added: "So glad Greig got a second chance and met Shaun on #FirstDates." The show's Twitter account shared a video of Greig and Shaun, who are now a couple. In the clip, Shaun says: "Thank you so much for introducing me to this guy," before Greig added: "Yeah guys thanks very much – First Dates, you've been amazing, awesome!"