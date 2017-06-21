Dean Gaffney talks Robbie's return to EastEnders after 14 years The actor's character Robbie Jackson returns to Albert Square and 'ruffles a few feathers'

Robbie Jackson is back, almost! Dean Gaffney's character is returning to EastEnders next week and fans can't wait to see what's in store for the soap favourite. In a new interview with the Radio Times, Dean, 39, revealed all about the dramatic storyline, saying that his character "does end up ruffling a few feathers". Returning to Albert Square, a mature Robbie is now a part-time market enforcement officer.

"He's a very jobsworth person," said Dean. "He's an annoying character. To be fair to Robbie, he's just trying to do his job, but he does end up ruffling a few feathers. He's obviously been in India, so you'll see him trying to get market-stall holders to chant and do this meditation. And they're just looking at him like they don't know what he's on about. People can see that he's a trier, but sometimes he does get it wrong. But at one point, Sonia turns to someone and says, 'But you've gotta love him.' So there is that thing of feeling sorry for Robbie, too."

"He does end up ruffling a few feathers," said Dean

Dean's daughters don't look like this anymore

The actor added that he hopes Robbie will set up home in Walford, where his sister Sonia, played by Natalie Cassidy, also lives. "It's all about family and as long as Sonia is there, there's no reason for him to leave the Square," said Dean. "If, at some point, Sonia left, then it would probably be hard for Robbie to stay because there'd be no reason for him to be there. So we'll see what happens over the next few months or years."

Dean first appeared as Robbie in 1993; following his departure a decade later, the father-of-two has since made brief appearances in 2010 and in 2015 when his on-screen mother Carol Jackson bowed out of the show. His character was best known for his close friendship with his beloved German Shepherd, Wellard, who was killed off in 2008. In April of this year, it was confirmed that the actor would be making a comeback.