Binky Felstead and JP's new baby show is here! Watch the trailer

The trailer for Binky Felstead's new baby show is here! The former Made in Chelsea star and her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson star in the unmissable clip, which shows Binky and JP making last-minute preparations ahead of the birth of their child. A heavily pregnant Binky, 27, is heard saying "I think I'm having contractions" as JP packs a suitcase. "A bit like the other day, she thought she was going into labour and it turned out she just needed to fart," JP jokes to the camera.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl last week, are seen rushing around, hopping from hospital appointments to photoshoots. The moment they see their daughter on an ultrasound scan is also captured, with Binky saying: "Oh look her nose! Are those her lips?" "Aw, she's got my chin," JP notes.



The new parents also have a trial run with their friend's baby, and Binky practises putting the little girl in a high chair. "How do you get her in the seat?" Binky says, laughing as she realises some of the parenting tasks aren't as easy as they look. Binky's best friend Ollie Locke also features on the spin-off show. One titbit shows the pair posing for a pregnancy photoshoot, with Ollie saying: "It's time to lose the knickers."

Binky's mother Jane, affectionately known as Mummy Felstead, also stars on the programme; one particularly touching scene sees the mother-daughter duo hugging in Binky's baby nursery.

Binky revealed the trailer on her Instagram page, writing: "So here we are ....The trailer for our new show!!!!!! I'm so excited for you guys to see... It's been so much fun- I'm loving it, hope you love it too! COMING SOON to #E4 #borninchelsea." No transmission date has been revealed yet.