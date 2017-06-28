Ruth Langsford leaving Loose Women to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning The TV panellist will be stepping in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Ruth Langsford has made the surprise announcement that she is leaving Loose Women. But viewers need not worry too much, the popular panellist will only be absent for a couple of months. Ruth will be working on This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes, while regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy the summer off.

On Wednesday's Loose Women show, Ruth said: "That is it for today, that’s also it from me for a few months." As the audience gasped, Ruth quickly reassured them, saying: "But don’t worry, I’m just nipping off to the other studio, I’ll be on This Morning for the summer with Eamonn." Turning to her fellow panellists, she added: "I will be back though!"

Eamonn shares rare photo of daughter Rebecca

"That is it for today, that’s also it from me for a few months," said Ruth

Ruth, 57, is an incredibly popular presenter on the daytime show. On Tuesday's programme, she was overcome with emotion as she opened up about her father's battle with Alzheimer's disease. The panel were discussing Engelbert Humperdinck's wife, who battled the same illness. "For me watching my father with Alzheimer's I was grieving and losing my dad," explained Ruth. "But you have to remember that my mum was losing the love of her life - the young man that she married and had kids with."

Loading the player...

Her co-stars Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Nadia Sawalha rallied around her. Coleen said: "I know how you feel. It was the same with my mum. It's the cruellest disease." Wiping away her tears, Ruth added: "You do hope, I did think that's why we do so much for the Alzheimer's Society. I do believe they will find a cure eventually. People aren't dying from Alzheimer's, they are living with it. Sometimes I can talk about my dad but sometimes I can’t. It’s thinking about my mum."