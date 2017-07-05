Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: What really happens during This Morning ad breaks The TV couple are just as funny off-camera as they are on…

Have you ever wondered what goes through Holly Willoughby's head right before she goes on air with This Morning? On Tuesday, the show shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield chatting together during an ad break, and it's clear they are just as cheeky off-screen as they are when the cameras are rolling. The clip begins with Holly asking Phil what he would do if she "shoved him out of shot" with just a second to go before they went back on air. "Would you come back in or would you stay out?" she asks with a big smile on her face.

Ever wondered what goes through @hollywills​' head just before we go on air? You might be surprised - watch out @Schofe! ✋ pic.twitter.com/sPFCTiRu36 — This Morning (@thismorning) 4 July 2017

A behind-the-scenes video has shown what really happens during This Morning ad breaks

"I'd stay out. I would so stay out… And I'd stay out of the show. I'd stay out of the meeting," Phillip replies, much to Holly's amusement. "So tempting!" she admits. "What made you think that?!" her co-presenter then asks. "I've never thought that! Never thought. Never once in my life sat here with you have I thought, What if I pushed you out?" With just seconds to go before they are back on air, Holly tells Phillip to stop talking as she tries to contain her giggles – only to then push him out of shot with her hip. Laughing, she then tells him to "get back!" quickly as the live show returns to the air.

STORY: Holly Willoughby shows off her messy, bed head hair on Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield got the giggles during Tuesday's show

Holly certainly struggled with the giggles on Tuesday's show. The 36-year-old was reduced to tears after a miniature pony pooed on their rug during one segment, and had to hide her face behind Phil as she tried to regain her composure. "Oh my god, oh my god. That was my favourite thing I've ever seen. I'm sorry, I don't want to laugh," she said.