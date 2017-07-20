Doctor Who: Will Kris Marshall be Jodie Whittaker's assistant? Jodie Whittaker is the first female to play the Time Lord

Kris Marshall is one of the hot favourites to take on the role of Doctor Who's assistant when the show returns next year. The Death in Paradise actor was widely rumoured to replace Peter Capaldi in the lead role before Jodie Whittaker - the first female Time Lord - was picked. A source told The Sun: "Kris is a big fan of the show and the BBC are a big fan of his." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star for a comment. Earlier this year, Kris announced he was leaving Death In Paradise after playing Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman for four series.

Kris Marshall is rumoured to be taking on the role the new Time Lord's assistant

Kris Marshall as the new Doctor? Fans react as bookies suspend Doctor Who bets

The My Family and Love Actually star immediately became bookies favourite to take on the iconic character. Other possible successors included Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman. Actors to have played the Doctor in recent years include Jodie's Broadchurch co-star David Tennant, Matt Smith and Christopher Eccleston. Jodie, 35, was announced as the 13th Time Lord, making history as the first ever female to play the iconic lead role. The news was confirmed on Sunday in a trailer following the Wimbledon men's singles final on the BBC.

Jodie Whittaker has been announced as the 13th Doctor Who

The actress, is best known for playing Beth Latimer in ITV’s drama Broadchurch. She has also appeared in films including One Day, Attack the Block and St Trinian's. Jodie told the BBC: "I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey - with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet. It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker makes history as first ever female Time Lord

Broadchurch's creator Chris Chibnall was recently unveiled as the new showrunner for Doctor Who, and praised the "inspiring, super-smart," Jodie in a statement. He said: "I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way."