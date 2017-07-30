Geri Horner 'happy and excited' to be joining This Morning! The former Spice Girl will be guest presenting over the August bank holiday

Geri Horner is being welcomed into the This Morning family! The former Spice Girl will guest present the Friday slot over August bank holiday weekend with Rylan Clark-Neal, while regular Friday hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who will still be on their summer holidays.

This Morning confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "We're ready to spice up your life this August Bank Holiday with @GeriHalliwell guest presenting on our famous sofa! Stay calm @Rylan!" Geri, 44, retweeted the message and wrote to Rylan, "Can't wait!" Ruth, meanwhile, welcomed Geri to the show, tweeting: "Welcome to the @thismorning gang @GeriHalliwell Not sure how @Rylan will cope with the excitement!! X x #ThisMorning #presenter."

Geri will be making one guest appearance as a presenter

Geri is lined up for one guest appearance, but it sounds like the pop star is hoping to carve a name for herself in the presenting world. A source told The Mirror that Geri has already been to the ITV studios for training, and she is hoping to secure a regular role on the popular daytime show if all goes well in August. The insider said: "Geri was shown how everything works. She was telling everyone how excited she is. It's going to be the beginning of a glittering TV career. It's a massive coup for This Morning to sign Geri. She is very popular and has a massive following, especially with stay-at-home mums."

The singer teased she had stepped out of her comfort zone earlier this week

Earlier this week, Geri seemed to tease that she had had a go at presenting, as she posted a clip on Instagram. She told followers: "Hey, it's me. I just wanted to share that I did something this week that I really stepped out of my comfort zone. And it really made me feel good about myself and so I wanted to encourage you to do the same. And also, just in case nobody’s said it to you today, you're gorgeous. Have a great weekend. Big kiss."

The singer welcomed her first child with husband Christian Horner in January – a baby boy Monty. Geri is also the proud mother to 11-year-old Bluebell, her daughter from her previous relationship with Sacha Gervasi.