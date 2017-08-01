The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Everything you need to know BBC 2 has a new cooking show! Get the details here..

The Great British Bake Off might have gone to Channel 4, but BBC 2 are introducing a whole new cooking show to our screens! The Big Family Cooking Showdown will celebrate favourite family recipes while meeting a range of talented cooks from across the country.

Nadiya Hussain will present the show with Zoe Ball

The competition, which will be presented by Zoe Ball and GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain, will take place over the course of 12 episodes, where generations from the same family will prove their cooking skills. The two judges, renowned cookery teacher Rosemary Shrager and Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli, will set challenges for the teams which include the £10 challenge, which shows what the teams can do to feed four people with a £10, the Home Visits Challenge where families must cook the meal from their own home, and the Impress The Neighbours Challenge, where both families return to the studio for the deciding round. Speaking about the show, Nadiya said: "Having been through a food competition as an amateur cook myself, I know exactly how tough it can get and I'll be there for them, alongside Zoe, as the pressure really builds!"

BBC One also announced another new cooking show on Tuesday, Britain's Best Cook. Mary Berry will act as lead judge on the show, which will be presented by Claudia Winkleman. In the show, contestants must create dishes that "define modern British home cooking." Speaking about the project, Mary said: "I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake."