It's that time again! Rehearsals are now officially underway for the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, with the professional dancers reuniting this week to prepare for another spectacular season full of sparkles and sequins. The full line-up of dancers posed for a photo in the Strictly studio on Wednesday, with new faces Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Nadiya Bychkova joining the likes of Anton Du Beke, Brendan Cole and Gorka Marquez. Newlyweds Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara also appear in the photo, alongside Karen and Kevin Clifton and Pasha Kovalev.

The Strictly dancers reunited this week to start rehearsals for the 2017 series

For the dancers, it was a chance to catch up following a summer break. And for Neil and Katya Jones it was the perfect opportunity to present Aljaz and Janette with a wedding gift – personalised denim jackets. Janette uploaded a snapshot showing her and her new husband standing side by side, wearing their new gifts. "One of the coolest presents ever!! Thank you @Mrs_katjones & @Mr_NJones for our awesome denim jackets."

Newlyweds Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara showed off their new wedding gifts

It has been revealed that the first celebrity contestant for the 2017 series is set to be revealed imminently. According to the Radio Times, the first famous name taking part in the BBC show is most likely to be announced on Monday 7 August. Rumours surrounding which celebs will be taking part in series 15 have been rife in recent weeks, with stars including Mollie King, Matt Goss, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs all linked to the show.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are set to return for the new series, alongside judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell. Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, will make her debut as head judge, following the departure of Len Goodman.