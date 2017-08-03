Halle Berry doesn't think that James Bond should be played by a woman Chris Hemsworth suggested Charlize Theron should play the new James

Halle Berry isn't convinced that James Bond should be a woman in the next 007 movie. After actor Chris Hemsworth suggested Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron should play the new James, Halle shared in an interview with ET, "I want [women] to be tough but I don't know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history. I don't think you can change Bond to a woman."

But the former Bond girl has a solution. The 50-year-old suggested that a completely new—and female—character be created for the next 007 flick, "We can create a new Bond character that's a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don't know if bond should be a woman," the actress added.

The British spy series has been turned into 26 iconic movies since 1962, the most recent versions starring British silver fox Daniel Craig. In 2002, Halle starred as Bond girl Jinx Johnson opposite Pierce Brosnan (Tag) who played 007. Her star power in Die Another Day was set from the moment she emerged from the Cuban waters, looking flawless as ever in an orange bikini.

In her newest Hollywood project Kidnap, Halle plays a terrified mother whose child has been taken away from her while the two were at a carnival. In the film, her character risks it all to save her missing son.

#KidnapMovie in theaters August 4th, don't miss it! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

At the premiere of the film, Halle recalled to ET a moment no parent ever wants to experience. The actress was busy looking at a tag in a shop when her nine-year-old daughter Nahla suddenly disappeared. "You have that moment where I was like, 'Shut the store! Shut the doors!' I went right into 'nobody's leaving this place until I find out where my daughter is'." Luckily, Nahla hadn't wandered too far away from her mum.