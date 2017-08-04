Is Fresh Prince of Bel-Air making a comeback? Former cast member drops huge hint DJ Jazzy Jeff has revealed that a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion may be in the works

Will Smith's close friend and former co-star, DJ Jazzy Jeff, has opened up about the possibility of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion. The rapper has hinted that there have been "talks" about bringing back the hit sitcom with members of the original cast.

READ: Is Will Smith playing the Genie in the Aladdin remake? See the hilarious Twitter reaction

Would you watch a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival?

Jazzy Jeff, who plays Jazz in the show, told The Sun: "There have been talks with people about doing something. I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again. It's a blessing to be part of something that people still hold in high regard. You can't beat that. It's hard for people to keep their attention span normally, but to be able to keep it for all these years and transcend generations, put their kids onto it, this is deep." The pair are also reuniting later this month at the livewire Festival in Blackpool on 27 August, which will be their first UK performance.

READ: Will Smith just cut off all his son's hair! See the pics

The original series ran from 1990 to1996

However, Carlton actor Alfonso Ribeiro has previously said that a revival was unlikely, telling Digital Spy: "The odds of a revival? I would say 0.01%. I can't say it would never happen, but I would say there are a lot of people that would revolt if it did, me being one of them!" Sadly any new series of the show wouldn't include the show's patriarch Uncle Phil, as the actor James Avery passed away back in 2013. The rest of the cast reunited in March, with Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell joining Will and Alfonso, who posted the snap on Instagram. At the time, he captioned the post: "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."