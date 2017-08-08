Jenna Coleman faces turmoil in new Victoria series 2 trailer Victoria will return to ITV this autumn

With only weeks to go until Victoria returns to our TV screens, ITV has teased fans by sharing a new trailer from the second series. It seems the young Queen Victoria will be faced with trouble as she struggles to adapt to life as a mother, a wife and a monarch. Played by Jenna Coleman, it is clear the royal is finding it difficult as she makes a transition with her small family. Her husband Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) is trying everything in his power to support her. But does she keep pushing him away?

The new clip also sees Game Of Thrones star Dame Diana Rigg make her debut as the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen's new Mistress of the Robes. But it seems the pair may have met their match, with the Duchess telling the Queen: "You're not the only woman who's felt in low spirits after the birth of a child." To which, Victoria exclaims: "But I am not a woman - I am a Queen."

The beloved period drama, which has been written by creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin, will pick up six weeks after last year's finale. The second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes star as Victoria and Albert

Victoria season 2: Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes feature in new teaser

Earlier this year, it was announced that Star Wars actor Denis Lawson will play the Duke of Atholl, the head of the Clan Murray, who plays host to the royal couple during their trip to the Scottish Highlands. Line of Duty star Martin Compston will play Dr. Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s. And finally, French actor Bruno Wolkowitch will play French King Louis Philippe.