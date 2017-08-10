Guess which EastEnders favourite is set to leave the show in dramatic fashion Walford is preparing to say goodbye to Steven Beale

EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell is leaving the soap for the second time, it has been confirmed. Rumours emerged this week after some of the cast attended a leaving party held in his honour. A spokesperson from the BBC told HELLO! Online: "Aaron Sidwell is part of one of the big upcoming storylines and we can confirm, following dramatic scenes to be aired later this summer, he will be leaving the show. We wish Aaron all the very best for the future."

The 28-year-old, who plays restaurant manager Steven Beale, is reportedly leaving to pursue a career in theatre. A source revealed to The Sun: "He's got offers of parts in the West End and a tour of the musical Wicked, and he loves working in theatre, so that's on the agenda." Father-of-two Aaron made his return to EastEnders in 2016 after an eight-year break. During his time away from the show, he starred on the stage in American Idiot, Ghost: The Musical and Romeo and Juliet.

Aaron Sidwell is leaving EastEnders for the second time

Over the past few weeks, viewers have seen his character play twisted mind games with his fiancé Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa). Steven is set to become involved in Max Branning's (Jake Wood) latest scheme to make sure his lie about having "only three months to live" to is protected. Steven had told his partner that he has a brain tumour and that it's terminal in a bid to keep her with him.

Speaking to Radio Times about his false admission, Aaron shared: "The way Steven feels is very natural. I think there's the feeling in all of us that if we feel someone we love pulling away, then our instinct is to hold on tighter. But someone with more of a control on themselves wouldn't go to the lengths that Steven has gone to. He's a very difficult and dangerous person. You just don't know what his cut-off point would be."