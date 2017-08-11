Attention JK Rowling fans! Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling to air on BBC One in late August Are you looking forward to Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling?

Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling, the first instalment in an upcoming BBC series based on JK Rowling's bestselling crime novels, will air on BBC One on Sunday 27 August at 9pm, it has been announced. The series stars The Three Musketeers' Tom Burke as the protagonist, Cormoran Strike, and Cinderella actress Holliday Grainger as his assistant, Robin Ellacott.

READ: JK Rowling pays tribute to late Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy

Speaking about adapting JK Rowling's popular books, which were published under the pseudonym 'Robert Galbraith', the show's writer Ben Richards said at a Q&A attended by HELLO! Online: "I really think we remain true to the spirit of the book with the amazing support of Tom and Holliday. By making those characters they are the essence and they are absolutely Cormoran and Robin."

Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke play Robin and Cormoran respectively

Speaking about her character, who is a fan favourite in the novels, Holliday said: "I loved the books and felt like I understand exactly who Robin was. She's just so lovely and compassionate and I think you recognise the best aspects of yourself in her. She feels like your mate or someone who you want to be your mate… I love the way you get to know Strike and Robin as they get to know each other." She added: "The way that Jo writes, her world is so – you know it when you read it. You know who Strike is, you know who Robin is… There's an ease to that on the first day, you don't have to sit down and question who you are because of the way Jo writes."

READ: J.K. Rowling's tweet goes viral as Harry Potter turns 20

Tom opened up about JK Rowling's involvement in the show

Speaking about JK Rowling's input into the show, Tom said: "The main communication she had was at script level… she'd say along the way, 'No they wouldn't say that, they'd say this.' For a person of her stature you kind of think, 'Well if she's got something to say she's going to say it in a very economical way', and she's very good at getting the team she wants and going, 'Go away and have fun,' and I think that's part of her enjoyment of it by having this complete world she's created and seeing how other people interpret that."