Is Eamonn Holmes joining wife Ruth on Strictly? The This Morning presenter is tipped to join the show

Husband could be pitted against wife on this year's Strictly, if recent reports are anything to go by. This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes is now hotly tipped to join the dancing show as a celebrity contestant – days after it was revealed that his wife Ruth Langsford will also be competing. According to Betway, there is now a 6/4 chance that Eamonn will slip on his dancing shoes for the 2017 series. Betway's Alan Alger said: "As the Strictly contestants continue to be unveiled we've seen some notable interest in punting on Eamonn Holmes to take to the dancefloor. There's a bit of momentum building on Twitter with Holmes' fans and the odds suggest they could be about to see their man sign up for Strictly at 6/4."

Eamonn Holmes is hotly tipped to join wife Ruth Langsford on Strictly Come Dancing

Ruth, 57, was the third celebrity to be announced for this year's series. So far, seven contestants have been revealed; Ruth, Davood Ghadami, Gemma Atkinson, Joe McFadden, Mollie King, Rev. Richard Coles and Simon Rimmer.

Speaking about her Strictly debut, the Loose Women star said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"

A short while after the announcement, 57-year-old Eamonn took to social media to show his support. "My darling wife will be in The #Strictly line up. I'm so proud... and so worried," he wrote alongside a picture of Ruth.