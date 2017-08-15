Denise van Outen reveals real reason behind feud with Big Breakfast's Johnny Vaughan Denise and Johnny were considered TV's golden duo

Denise van Outen famously quit The Big Breakfast in 1998, ending her co-presenting duties with Johnny Vaughan. And during an appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday, the TV star has admitted that she left because of money. She revealed that Johnny, who is still her good friend, went behind her back when they were renegotiating their contracts.

"I had a big fall out with Johnny Vaughn, who I did Big Breakfast with, and at that time we were like brother and sister. We were best friends, unbreakable," Denise told the panel. "The whole relationship fell apart when we started to renegotiate our contracts because I always felt we worked together as a team and that's how it should be. We created it together. Not just us but the rest of the team working on the show. I always had that mentality that it was about all of us."

Denise admitted that she left the show because of money

The 43-year-old star added: "But Johnny, and I know there are other influences involved and agents and everything, but he was negotiating separately from me, his contract, which I found out and obviously confronted him and I realised then at that point that our friendship had gone in two different directions and for me it was tarnished."

Denise starred on the Channel 4 show from 1997 to 1998. She returned in 2000, but only stayed for a year. "I gave it a second go and a similar thing happened again," Denise revealed. "It's hard because I loved him so much and I still do and I could still be angry about it now. I have seen him since and whenever I see him, because I love him so much and he makes me laugh so much more than anyone I have ever met, I just forget about it because you know what we were really, really good friends. I just don't know if it would ever be the same though."

