Frankie Bridge admits Mollie King is 'panicking' about Strictly Come Dancing Mollie joins eight other celebrity contestants in the revealed line-up so far

Frankie Bridge has revealed that her Saturdays bandmate Mollie King is "panicking" about Strictly Come Dancing. Mollie is due to start rehearsals for the BBC talent show, but she is already showing signs of nerves. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Frankie admitted: "She finds it a little bit harder to pick things up and that's what she's panicking about. I am like 'please just love the whole thing' because when it's over, it was just like 'oh I want to do it again'."

Frankie, 38, finished runner-up when she competed in the show in 2014, dancing with Kevin Clifton. She said she wasn't in the least bit surprised that Mollie has signed up, as the pretty blonde had always shown an interest. "I am not surprised at all," Frankie said. "When I was doing it, Kevin sometimes came to work with me and she always wanted to go with Kevin. I knew she would love it and she will be great. I can't wait to watch her. She will look amazing in those costumes."

Mollie, 30, was the first celebrity contestant to be confirmed for this year's series. The news was announced live on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw. "I'm a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing, so I can't actually believe I'm lucky enough to be taking part in it this year!" said Mollie. "I'm literally so excited to learn Latin and ballroom dancing, and of course I can't wait to get into the sequins too! It's going to be a lot of hard work but I'm ready for the challenge."

The singer told Grimmie that it had been tough to keep news of her involvement a secret, and that she had only told her parents and bandmate Frankie. "It's something that I always said I wanted to do," she said. "I've always watched it with my family and it looks so fun. I'm going to be giving it my all. I'm very competitive so watch out, other contestants, I'm taking you down!"

Mollie joins eight other confirmed contestants – Susan Calman, Aston Merrygold, Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami.