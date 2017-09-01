The Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham breaks silence following ex-partner's death The businesswoman shared three daughters with Alistair Eccles

The Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying she feels "truly saddened" following the death of her ex-partner Alistair Eccles. The businesswoman shared three daughters with her former boyfriend and was left devastated by the shocking news. Breaking her silence, Jessica, 30, wrote: "The past three weeks have been incredibly upsetting, challenging and full of sadness. I want to thank the special souls that have brought light where there was darkness, helped my children to smile when there were only tears and helped them believe there is life after death.

"The strength and support from those closest to myself and my children has given me faith that they will lead as happy as can be and normal lives and that the hard choices I've had to make have been the right decisions. I feel truly saddened about what has happened as there was so much to live for."

Jessica shared a heartfelt post on Instagram

Alistair died earlier this month after being found at home. A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary confirmed: "We were called shortly before 3am on August 11 following a report that a 35-year-old man has been taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after he had been found at an address on Underley Street, Burnley. He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the Coroner."

Jessica and Alistair ran her first business, Famous Frocks, together before she ended their relationship after he was convicted of fraud. In 2013, he admitted money laundering at Preston Crown Court, and received a 15-month prison sentence. A representative for Jessica said that despite their split, "Alistair was a really good father to their children."