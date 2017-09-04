Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's exciting news revealed! The hosts of This Morning will be returning to Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have some very exciting news to share! The popular presenters of ITV daytime show This Morning are teaming up again to host Dancing On Ice. The show, which sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory, will make a triumphant return to ITV in 2018.

"I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much!" said Holly, who will be reunited with legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. "Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones."

Phil added: "I'm often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it's exciting for us all to now have the chance to breathe new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!"

The show originally ran on ITV from 2006 to 2014, with celebrities including Ray Quinn and Beth Tweddle all gaining victory in past years. Phil and Holly hosted from 2006 to 2011 after which Holly was replaced by Christine Lampard from 2012 to 2014. Each week, a celebrity and their professional skater would perform in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home.

"We are thrilled that Dancing On Ice is returning to ITV next year and delighted to announce our new roles on the judging panel," said Jayne and Christopher. "The show struck such a huge chord with the viewers ever since it launched in 2006, with many of them taking up skating as a result. We can't wait to be back on screen in 2018, with a bigger and better series for a brand-new audience."