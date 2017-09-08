Ticketholders react to Hamilton's London opening delayed Hamilton will now open at the Victoria Palace Theatre in December

Bad news for anyone who managed to score a pair of much-coveted Hamilton tickets in its opening two weeks! The musical, which is been a critically-acclaimed sensation on Broadway, has announced that previews at the Victoria Palace Theatre will now begin on 6 December rather than 21 November as originally planned, meaning that 16 performances will be rescheduled.

Any customers who have purchased tickets for the cancelled dates will be contacted by Ticketmaster in order to rearrange their tickets. According to the theatre, a large number of seats were held in reserve after the first round of tickets quickly sold out, meaning that ticketholders should be able to be reallocated early. Speaking about the delay, producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "The time constraints to access the land around the theatre to enable the rebuild and getting the show open to the public by the end of this year have been equally tight, not helped by the theatre being built over the huge King's Scholars' Pond Sewer, an active 200 year-old brick tunnel."

The popular show has been delayed

He continued: "Added to the usual unhelpful problems that always happen when doing up old buildings, this has put pressure on the time needed to commission the entirely new services that have been installed at the theatre and obtain the necessary licences to reopen to the public. We have therefore needed to take a pragmatic decision to reschedule the previews of Hamilton to commence on December 6th, two weeks later than originally planned. I am, of course, sorry to amend the performance schedule but undertaking a private rebuilding project on this scale in Central London has no precedent."

People planning to see the show expressed their disappointment, with one writing: "Seriously I have hotel, plane and vacation already, plus tickets for two other show, plus a lack of funds to take a short trip later as well." Another person added: "I mean I knew it would get pushed back but I'm still mad like I had a ticket for opening night preview and now I probably won't have that."