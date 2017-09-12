See a sneak peek of tonight's Doctor Foster Doctor Foster images for tonight's episode are here!

Doctor Foster is back for season two, and viewers are already feeling pretty tense about how Gemma (Suranne Jones) will handle her ex-husband and his wife moving back into the neighbourhood- particularly as it is clear that they plan on driving her out of her own home. The BBC have now released a sneak peek into what to expect ahead of Tuesday evening's episode, and it looks like Dr Foster won't be giving in easily.

Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) in episode two

In the first shot, Gemma can be seen doing what she does best, and causing chaos at a dinner party. While halfway through a meal, she appears to be smiling at someone, while whoever was dining with her has left the table. A second image shows James Mohan, Tom's science teacher, who accompanied Gemma to the housewarming party in the show's premiere, looking intensely at the camera.

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays James Mohan

Speaking about season two of the hit show, Suranne said: "It's very different and it's very dark and it's very sexy and it's very tense." The series two premiere proved to be a huge hit with viewers, and beat Great British Bake Off in the ratings war between the two popular shows. Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to discuss the first episode, with one person writing: "#DoctorFoster has left me hating my ex-husband and my own son even though I've never been married and have no kids," while another added: "First you cheat on me, then you come back 2 years later to cuss my blouse? There's a special place in hell." People were also quick to theorise about the show, with one person tweeting: "Got it. Tom did something. Dad found out. Using that against Tom to make him stay with him away from Gemma. #DoctorFoster."