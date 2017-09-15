'Hilarious' Judi Dench danced with Victoria and Abdul co-stars in make-up trailer Ali Fazal sat down with HELLO! to chat about the new film, Victoria and Abdul

Dame Judi Dench's co-stars, Eddie Izzard and Ali Fazal, and praised her "young spirit," and revealed that the star was "hilarious" on the set of their new film, Victoria and Abdul, which was released in cinemas on Friday. Speaking about the star in an interview with HELLO!, Ali said: "She's so funny! She's hilarious. You'd walk on set and we'd be in splits because she has such a great sense of humour. It was so beautiful – they made it easy for me."

Chatting at the premiere of the film, Eddie added: "She is very in control of the teenage girl inside of her. That is why she has this very young spirit. I danced with her to Ray Charles in the make-up trailer, she started dancing with me and she was just like a teenage girl. And she brings that to this role. When she's talking to Abdul, she is just a teenage girl."

The 89-year-old also offered Ali invaluable acting tips while on the set of the historical drama. He told HELLO!: "I remember one thing she said was, I asked her, 'I have to ask you because I have to ask you – you're you!' and she said, 'Well, just learn your lines and don't bump into furniture.' That's it! And I think that was the best advice." Speaking about the first time they met, he added: "It was a lunch date. It was almost like a set-up, everybody set this lunch up for us and we're meeting for the first time – almost like an Indian marriage, you've never seen the girl before! It was my fanboy moment, it was lovely."