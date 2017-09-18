Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley reveals what's in store for Eva following dramatic wedding week The talented actress sat down with HELLO! to chat all things Corrie

With Coronation Street's highly-anticipated wedding week commencing on Monday night, fans up and down the country will be on the edge of their seats ahead of the dramatic showdown set to take place on Eva Price and Aidan Price's big day. Catherine Tyldesley, who plays the unhappy barmaid in the ITV soap, sat down to talk to HELLO! Online ahead of the exciting episodes, where she revealed her predictions for her troubled character, and joked: "Playing her is like therapy!"

Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley has opened up about the soap' dramatic wedding week

From what we know so far, Eva and Aidan's wedding is certainly eventful. On the morning of their big day, love-cheat Aidan (played by Shayne Ward), who has been having an affair with Eva's former best friend Maria Connor (actress Samia Ghadie) for over a year, confesses his deceit to his fiancée. With revenge in mind, Eva agrees to still go through with the wedding, but events take a U-turn when Maria crashes the ceremony. Preview photos show both women fighting in an outdoor fountain, something that Catherine found a lot of fun to film.

"We had so much fun. We were in there for about two and a half hours, but they put a warm pipe in there so it was a bit more like a jacuzzi," she revealed. "We were like prunes when we got out, we were in there such a long time. And the great thing is I really get on with Samia and Shayne, and that makes my job so much easier. And we can have a laugh in between takes."

Eva Price and Aidan Connor's wedding is interrupted by love rival Maria

Catherine, 34, certainly enjoys a challenge too, and despite being afraid of heights, she agreed to do her own stunts. "One of the stunts was really high up, and I'm scared of heights, but I like to challenge myself," she told HELLO!. "I was alright until a wasp came! Aside from heights, wasps are like my biggest fear, so I went slightly crazy at that point! But other than that it was great."

When quizzed on whether she thinks Eva will forgive Aidan, she revealed: "I think she really, really loves Aidan… it's going to be interesting to see what they do with her. And as much as I feel sorry for her, I like playing the heartbreak and she's one of those characters that doesn't think about consequences. And she's very headstrong – but I like that about her because as an actress it makes things more interesting. And you always know drama will follow Eva wherever she goes."

Despite leading a far more quiet life than her feisty character - Catherine is happily married to husband Tom Pitfield, and the pair share two-year-old son Alfie - the down-to-earth star admitted that her dad can see similarities between the pair: "I showed my dad a couple of stills from the wedding where Eva is totally on one, and my dad was like, 'Yep, I’ve seen that face before!'"

