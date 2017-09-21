Stacey Solomon is out of I'm A Celeb spin-off after one series The Loose Women star joined the presenting team last year

Stacey Solomon will not be on the presenting team for I'm a Celebrity…Extra Camp when the ITV spin-off returns later on this year. The Loose Women star joined the show in 2016, alongside fellow hosts Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and boyfriend Joe Swash, but her spokesperson has confirmed she will not be part of the 2017 series. It's thought that producers are considering a revamp to the Extra Camp format and it's unclear whether the other presenters' positions are also under threat.

I'm A Celeb...Extra Camp: Joe Swash, Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon and Chris Ramsey

According to reports, last year's I'm A Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt could be joining the team. The former Gogglebox star has seen her star rise dramatically since her appearance in the jungle, going on to land a presenting slot on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and fronting the new revival of Channel 4's Streetmate.

Stacey won the 2010 series of I'm A Celeb

This time last year, 27-year-old Stacey shared her excitement at joining the spin-off show. "I'm so thrilled and excited to be a part of the ITV2 team in the jungle," she said. "I'm going back to Australia and I get to do the job of my dreams, alongside three of the nicest, funniest people around, including my man. Absolute job goals!" Former X Factor star Stacey took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2010 and went on to win the show, taking the title 'Queen of the Jungle'. Her boyfriend Joe, 35, also previously appeared on survival programme, winning the eighth series of the competition in 2008.