David Walliams 'thrilled' with latest venture - find out what it is The British comedian has sold over 20 million children's books

David Walliams has revealed some exciting news! The British television star is set to bring his best-selling children’s book, Grandpa's Great Escape, to BBC One this Christmas. The much-loved story tells the tale of Grandpa, a World War II flying ace, who now sadly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. He is then moved to an old people's home called Twilight Towers when his family can no longer look after him.

David has sold over 20 million children's books

Sharing his delight, David revealed in a statement: "I am thrilled to be working with acting and comedy royalty on this adaptation of my book. I have loved Tom Courtenay forever and I still can't believe that I am working with him. He is the perfect Grandpa. And what a treat to be working with comedy genius Jennifer Saunders again." This is the fifth book by David which has been adapted for a Christmas special; his previous shows include Mr Stink (2012), Gangsta Granny (2013), The Boy in The Dress (2014) and Billionaire Boy (2015). Off-screen, the Britain's Got Talent judge has managed to sell over 20 million children's books.

GALLERY: 10 brilliant books we can't wait to read in 2017

Grandpa will be played by Doctor Zhivago star Tom Courtenay, while his grandson Jack will be played by Kit Connor. Other stars to appear in the BBC show include Game of Thrones actress Samantha Spiro and British comedienne Jennifer Saunders. Meanwhile, David will take on the role of Jack's dad Barry. Executive Producer Jo Sargent said: "King Bert is delighted to be bringing the wonderful world of David Walliams to BBC One this Christmas with his endearing tale of Grandpa and his adventures with his grandson Jack. David has written another outstanding book and once again, we were thrilled to have had a stellar cast to take the characters from the page to the screen."