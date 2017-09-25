Benedict Cumberbatch's The Child in Time confuses viewers – see Twitter reaction Were you a left a little confused by The Child in Time?

Plenty of viewers were left scratching their heads after watching Benedict Cumberbatch's new drama, The Child in Time, on BBC One on Sunday night. The drama, which follows a father struggling to cope with the grief and guilt after his young daughter goes missing in broad daylight, was thought by some to be a little confusing due to its time jumps.

Viewers were left a little confused after watching the drama

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show, one viewer wrote: "Currently watching #ChildInTime, confused more than a little. Odd behaviour from the parents, did the child actually exist? Hmmm," while another added: "I'm completely baffled by this. Why are they so calm if this was after their child was taken? #ChildInTime." A third person tweeted: "If anyone could explain to me what on earth is going on it would be much appreciated #ChildInTime." However, not everyone was flummoxed by the storytelling, with one person writing: "People confuse me, they complain TV is too dumbed down but then shows like #Rellik and #ChildInTime are 'too complex' to be aired," while another added: "The Child in Time is a wonderful and perfect adaptation of the book. I was moved, I cried, I suffered and I was happy in the end."

Benedict Cumberbatch starred as Stephen Lewis

The show was adapted from Ian McEwan's novel of the same name, who has previously opened up about the new adaptation. He said: "I'm thrilled to have my novel in the hands of such a high level creative team. I have fond memories of Benedict playing a brilliant and key part in the movie adaptation of Atonement. Now, it's a great honour to have this actor of such immense resource, experience and subtlety in the lead role of The Child in Time."