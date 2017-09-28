The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has some exciting news – find out more! Reports reveal the TV judge is on a mission to crack America

Looks like Paul Hollywood is off to, er, Hollywood! The Great British Bake Off star has bagged himself a judging spot on the US version of the hit show called The Great American Baking Show, say reports. The Sun reveals that Paul has signed up to appear alongside fellow judge Johnny Iuzzini, having seen huge success in the UK. Paul’s GBBO former co-star Mary Berry had a brief stint on the US baking show but did not return. A source told the paper: "This is a big deal for Paul and he’s hoping that it will finally help him crack America."

Judge Johnny Iuzzini who Paul Hollywood may appear with on the US show

It’s unclear when Paul’s new role will start. Back in September last year, Paul signed a three-year deal to present GBBO on Channel 4. In a statement, the 50-year-old confirmed the news, saying that he was "delighted" to be staying on the baking competition. "It's been a huge part of my life in the past few years and I just couldn't turn my back on all that," he said.

Paul Hollywood and his wife Alexandra Hollywood

It’s second time lucky for Paul, who has previously judged on the American Baking Competition back in 2013. The show was cancelled due to poor ratings and there was a touch of scandal for the TV host too. Paul had an affair with his co-judge Marcela Valladolid at the time and has since talked to the press about the relationship. He told Radio 5 Live: "I did have an affair in America with my co-judge and it was the biggest mistake of my life because actually I still love my wife," he said. Paul and his wife Alexandra Hollywood reconciled soon after.

This week fans of GBBO commented about Paul’s famous handshakes on the show, after the judge offered three handshakes during the first challenge."Paul Hollywood giving out handshakes like an over-eager salesman," tweeted one fan. Paul took to his Twitter page to defend himself, writing: "If a baker deserves a handshake that's exactly what they'll get..! The standard this year is FAR better than we've ever had #justsayin."