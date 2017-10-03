Mean Girls cast band together to fundraise for Las Vegas shooting victims on October 3rd The cast used Mean Girls Day on October 3rd to ask for fans' help

It's October 3rd, which can only mean one thing – happy Mean Girls Day! While the day is usually filled with Glen Coco and 'On Wednesdays we wear pink' jokes, this year the cast of the chick flick have banded together for a very important cause. The former co-stars have recorded a short film, asking Mean Girls fans around the world to raise money for victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting, which happened on Sunday night.

Jonathan Bennett, who played Lindsay Lohan's love interest Aaron Samuels in the film, shared the video on Instagram, which features fellow co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese. The famous faces are fundraising for the National Compassion Fund. One hundred per cent of proceeds will be distributed to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The fund has previously been used to raise money for victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and also September 11.

The Mean Girls co-stars are fundraising for the Las Vegas victims

Mean Girls: Where are Cady and The Plastics now?

In the video, the cast take turns to speak as they say: "We know today is a special day. And that's because of fans like YOU. It's October 3rd. It's October 3rd. This year, though, we're doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it. After Sunday night's tragic events in Las Vegas, let's give back. In honour of Mean Girls Day, we're asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help.

The chick flick came out in 2004

"We've started a GoFundMe page, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the National Compassion Fund. If every fan gave just $3 in honour of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time. Guys look, we know fetch is never gonna happen, but we CAN make this happen. On October 3rd, I'll ask you what day it is… But we'll also ask you to help. So, you go, Glen Coco… to gofuneme.com/october3. Thank you for being a fan and thank you for your help."